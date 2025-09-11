VIDEO! Leaked texts expose married ANNE OBATI’s affair with senior KDF officer - Husband busted them at a luxury Westlands suite







Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Social media is on fire after explosive details emerged of a married Kenyan woman, Anne Obati, being exposed by her husband for allegedly cheating with a senior Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer.

According to claims circulating online, Anne’s furious husband reportedly took control of her Facebook account and began posting incriminating details of her affair.

Leaked text messages show Anne and the officer, identified as Wanjau Karanja, arranging secret meetups behind her husband’s back.

Screenshots suggest that the two booked a luxurious suite in Westlands, where they allegedly spent two nights together.

The messages, which reveal flirtatious chats and plans for their escapade, have gone viral and sent netizens into a frenzy.





Below is a video of the private messages.

