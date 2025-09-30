Veteran socialite CORAZON KWAMBOKA flaunts her curves in hot PHOTOs - “Being in the best shape of my life is a blessing”







Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - Veteran Kenyan socialite, influencer and lawyer, Corazon Kwamboka, has once again reminded fans that she’s still got it - and she’s not afraid to show it.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of two revealed that she has been hitting the gym and she is in the best shape of her life.

While sharing a hot photo rocking a figure-hugging outfit that accentuated her famous curves, she wrote:

“Being my biggest age and being in the best shape of my life….is a true blessing.”

“But it’s been a journey and I’m only getting started.”

Whether it is dieting, work out or genes, one thing is clear, Corazon is aging like fine wine.

