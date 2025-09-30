ESTHER MUSILA gushes over her 'Ben 10' GUARDIAN ANGEL in a heartfelt tribute - "My Prince Charming Everyday"







Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - Esther Musila has once again melted hearts with a touching tribute to her husband, gospel artist Guardian Angel, celebrating their love and unwavering bond.

In a series of Instagram posts shared on Monday, September 29th, 2025, Musila expressed deep admiration and gratitude, calling their relationship a journey of courage, self-love and authenticity.

“You must allow me to tell you how ardently I love and admire you,” she wrote, praising Guardian Angel as her “Prince Charming in every way.”

Musila shared that her life feels full because of the love and support she receives daily, adding that their friendship is the foundation of their marriage.

Despite public scrutiny over their age difference - Musila is over 20 years older than her husband, the tribute reaffirmed that their connection goes far beyond societal expectations.

She concluded with a heartfelt promise: “We’ll remain best friends forever.”

