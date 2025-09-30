Pastor and marriage therapist shares list of what men and women need for lasting marriage - Sparks heated debate







Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - A popular pastor and marriage therapist has ignited a spirited online discussion after posting his take on what men and women truly need for a successful marriage.

According to Pastor Bakhe Dlamini, men crave respect, intimacy, praise, and home-cooked meals.

For women, his list includes emotional gestures like hugs, flowers, compliments, and protection, but notably leaves out intimacy, a detail that didn’t go unnoticed.

“Women need intimacy and money more than everything,” one follower commented, challenging the omission.

Dlamini responded, “This is not an exclusive list… Men are definitely simpler than women. Women are detailed. Nothing wrong with that.”

His post has since gone viral, prompting reflection on gender roles and love languages in the evolving dynamics of modern relationships.

