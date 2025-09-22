Uproar as young Somali man is captured on camera harassing Kenyan LADIES at Nyayo Stadium - Rubs Somali flag on their faces (VIDEO)







Monday, September 22, 2025 - Drama unfolded at Nyayo Stadium yesterday after a Somali man was captured on camera harassing Kenyan ladies in the stands by forcibly rubbing the Somali flag on their faces.

The bizarre incident, which has since gone viral online, occurred during a match between Police FC and Mogadishu City Club.

The man appeared to be mocking the ladies, ignoring their discomfort as he forcefully waved and pressed the flag against them.

The ladies, visibly irritated, tried to brush him off.

The video has ignited a storm on social media, with many Kenyans condemning the man’s actions as harassment and a clear lack of respect.

Watch the video.

A Somali boy harassing Kenyan girls, rubbing the Somali Flag on their faces in Nyayo Stdium yesterday. pic.twitter.com/OXLzY4G7MF — jim Njue (@jimNjue_) September 22, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST