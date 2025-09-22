Mogadishu City Club fans disrespect the Kenyan flag at Nyayo Stadium - Shamelessly step on it in an open display of disrespect (VIDEO)

Monday, September 22, 2025 - Outrage has erupted after a viral video captured Mogadishu City Club fans openly disrespecting the Kenyan flag during a heated clash with Police FC at Nyayo Stadium.
In the disturbing clip, rowdy fans can be seen shamelessly
stepping on the national flag, an act that has sparked fury among Kenyans and
ignited fierce debate online.
Netizens have condemned the behavior, with many describing
it as a deliberate act of provocation rather than ordinary football rivalry.
“This is not just a football rivalry - this is pure
disrespect to Kenya,” one furious fan wrote.
Others have demanded that authorities take swift
disciplinary action to ensure such incidents never happen again in future
international matches.
Watch the video below
Mogadishu City Club fans decided to bring their bad manners to Nyayo National Stadium. pic.twitter.com/3OoAkjVNKP— Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) September 22, 2025
