PR Gimmicks! OSCAR SUDI makes an impromptu visit to a ‘kibanda’ in Eldama Ravine, shares lunch with locals as 2027 fast approaches (PHOTOs)







Monday, September 22, 2025 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has once again pulled a surprise public relations stunt that has set tongues wagging online.

The outspoken legislator stopped by a roadside kibanda in Eldama Ravine, where he joined ordinary locals for lunch.

In photos, Sudi is seen chatting freely with boda boda riders and market women after buying them lunch.

His sudden stopover drew a curious crowd, with residents expressing excitement at the rare opportunity to dine with their MP in such a humble setting.

While his supporters praised him as a “man of the people” who connects with the grassroots, critics dismissed the move as a well-calculated PR gimmick aimed at polishing his image ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

