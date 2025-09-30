“Unajua Mimi Sichezangi, Naeza Kupiga Makofi!” - Sirisia MP, JOHN WALUKE, threatens his constituents live in front of cameras (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - Drama unfolded at a public function after Sirisia MP, John Waluke, openly threatened his constituents during a live address.

In a video circulating online, the outspoken legislator is heard warning locals against provoking him, boasting that he is not one to be toyed with.

“Unajua mimi sichezangi… naeza kupiga makofi,” Waluke is heard declaring, leaving residents and Kenyans online in disbelief.

The MP went on to lament that some youths often attend public events to heckle leaders while under the influence of alcohol, warning that such behavior will no longer be tolerated.

The remarks have since attracted mixed reactions, with critics accusing the MP of arrogance and abuse of power.

This comes at a time when leaders are under increasing scrutiny over their conduct in public, especially when addressing citizens.

“Unajua Mimi Sichezangi, Naeza Kupiga Makofi!” pic.twitter.com/k5E7BU6nUX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 30, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST