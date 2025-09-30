Pain and anguish as family buries two children brutally stabbed to death by their mother in Murang’a over husband’s secret affair (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - Grief engulfed Kanorero Village in Kangema, Murang’a County, as relatives, friends, and neighbors gathered to lay to rest two young brothers, Ryan Mwangi (7) and Leon Wanjohi (2), who were tragically stabbed to death by their own mother.

The heartbreaking incident occurred last week, leaving the village in shock.

According to police reports, the children’s mother turned violent and fatally attacked the two boys inside their home.

A third sibling, aged four, miraculously survived the attack and is currently recovering.

The burial ceremony was marked by pain and anguish, with mourners struggling to come to terms with the harrowing loss of the innocent lives.

Clergy and local leaders condemned the act, urging communities to remain vigilant on issues of mental health and family distress to prevent similar tragedies.

The mother, who was arrested shortly after the killings, is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

Preliminary reports indicate that she committed the heinous act after finding out that her husband was cheating.

See photos of the burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST