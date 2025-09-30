Man returns to the village in Central Kenya from Nairobi after over a year, only to find all his childhood friends dead due to illicit alcohol - Shows graves (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - A video has surfaced online showing the heartbreaking moment a man returned to his rural home in Central Kenya after spending over a year in Nairobi, only to discover that all his childhood friends had died from the effects of illicit alcohol.

In the viral clip, the distraught man walks through a graveyard while pointing out the final resting places of his former playmates (most of them born between 1990-1995).

He narrates how one after another was consumed by cheap brews that continue to wreak havoc across villages in the region.

The shocking revelation has ignited a heated conversation on social media, with many Kenyans expressing grief and anger over the widespread sale and consumption of poisonous alcohol in Central Kenya.

“This is genocide through alcohol. We are burying a whole generation,” one X user commented.

Another wrote, “The government must act. These brews are destroying families.”

Man returns to the village in Central Kenya from Nairobi after over a year, only to find all his childhood friends dead due to illicit alcohol pic.twitter.com/oiTnkjgHqa — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 30, 2025

