Ukrainian Government breaks silence on fate of EVANS KIBET, the Kenyan arrested fighting for Russia - “He will continue being detained unless….”







Sunday, September 21, 2025 - The Ukrainian Government has confirmed its willingness to engage in dialogue with President William Ruto’s administration over the possible repatriation of Evans Kibet, a Kenyan national captured while allegedly fighting for Russian forces in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

According to BBC News Africa, Kyiv stated that Kibet remains classified as a prisoner of war under the Geneva Convention and will continue to be held unless a Ukrainian court rules otherwise.

The Government also revealed that several other foreign nationals, including citizens from Kenya, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Egypt, Togo, Cuba, and Sri Lanka, are currently detained after being captured during combat.

Kibet, a 36-year-old long-distance runner, claims he was tricked into joining the Russian military.

He had traveled to Russia for a race, but after his two-week trip ended, his passport and phone were confiscated.

In a video released by Ukrainian forces, Kibet said he unknowingly signed documents written in Russian and was later sent to the battlefield after a week of basic training.

He escaped during transit to his first combat assignment and surrendered to Ukrainian troops after two days in the forest.

Kibet has pleaded not to be returned to Russia, fearing for his life.

His family in Kenya is calling for urgent Government intervention.

“Evans is humble and a pillar of our family,” said his younger brother.

