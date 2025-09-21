Ukrainian Government breaks silence on fate of EVANS KIBET, the Kenyan arrested fighting for Russia - “He will continue being detained unless….”

Sunday, September 21,
2025 - The Ukrainian Government has confirmed its willingness to engage in
dialogue with President William Ruto’s administration over the possible
repatriation of Evans Kibet, a Kenyan national captured while allegedly
fighting for Russian forces in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
According to BBC News
Africa, Kyiv stated that Kibet remains classified as a prisoner of war
under the Geneva Convention and will continue to be held unless a Ukrainian
court rules otherwise.
The Government also revealed that several other foreign
nationals, including citizens from Kenya, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Egypt, Togo,
Cuba, and Sri Lanka, are currently detained after being captured during combat.
Kibet, a 36-year-old long-distance runner, claims he was
tricked into joining the Russian military.
He had traveled to Russia for a race, but after his two-week
trip ended, his passport and phone were confiscated.
In a video released by Ukrainian forces, Kibet said he
unknowingly signed documents written in Russian and was later sent to the
battlefield after a week of basic training.
He escaped during transit to his first combat assignment and
surrendered to Ukrainian troops after two days in the forest.
Kibet has pleaded not to be returned to Russia, fearing for
his life.
His family in Kenya is calling for urgent Government
intervention.
“Evans is humble and a pillar of our family,” said his
younger brother.

