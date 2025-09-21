The moment former MP drew gun after Speaker WETANGULA’s aide stormed a meeting in Kitale Club (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 21, 2025 - A tense confrontation erupted at Kitale Club in Trans Nzoia County on Saturday night, September 20th, when Ben Juma, aide to National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetang’ula, stormed a private meeting and confronted Joseph Pepela over alleged disrespect toward the Speaker.

The meeting, attended by former Kiminini MP, Chris Wamalwa, quickly descended into chaos as Juma accused Pepela of invoking Wetang’ula’s name too frequently and failing to show proper respect.

In a video circulating online, Juma is heard saying, “Pepela must show respect to the party leader… We will teach this young man some manners.”

Wamalwa intervened, drawing his firearm and ordering Juma to leave the premises.

“Please get out, this is a private place, you can’t come and fight here,” Wamalwa said while brandishing the weapon.

Juma insisted his issue was solely with Pepela and not with Wamalwa, but security personnel swiftly stepped in to defuse the situation.

He was escorted out of the club to prevent further escalation.

The incident has sparked concern over rising political tensions ahead of the 2027 elections. Watch the video below or HERE>>>

Kiminini MP, CHRIS WAMALWA's altercation with WETANGULA’s goons at a private lounge in Kitale pic.twitter.com/7byjvoZSF6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 22, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST