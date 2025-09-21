BABU OWINO responds to viral video showing him attacking ODM leader, RAILA ODINGA







Sunday, September 21, 2025 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has dismissed a viral video allegedly showing him criticizing ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, claiming it was maliciously edited to misrepresent his remarks.

In a statement shared on social media on Saturday evening, Owino said the footage was doctored by political rivals to push a false narrative.

The video, according to the vocal MP, was originally recorded during a 2024 rally in Suna East Constituency at the height of Raila’s campaign for the African Union (AU) chairmanship.

He explained that the clip had been spliced to make it appear as though his criticism of President William Ruto was directed at Raila.

In the full version of the video, Owino is heard urging Raila to organize one final protest against the Kenya Kwanza administration before departing for the AU.

“Baba, before you go to AU, please organise one more protest so we finish this man (Ruto),” he said.

Owino, a vocal critic of the current administration, has consistently supported Raila despite differing views within ODM.

He has recently aligned with young legislators under the Kenya Moja movement, which includes Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, another ODM member who continues to challenge Ruto’s leadership while serving as the party’s Secretary General.

