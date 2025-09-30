Toka Uende! Kenyan lady cries like a toddler and begs for forgiveness after her boyfriend chased her away for cheating (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - A young Kenyan lady was captured on camera breaking down in tears and begging for forgiveness after her furious boyfriend confronted her over repeated cheating and threw her out of his house.

According to the man, he had allegedly caught the lady cheating on several occasions but chose to forgive her.

However, fed up with her continued infidelity, he finally decided to end the relationship once and for all.

In the viral video, the heartbroken lady is seen crying uncontrollably and pleading with him to forgive her.

Her desperate pleas, however, fell on deaf ears as the enraged man ordered her to leave.

“Toka uende!” he is heard shouting angrily, as she continues sobbing like a child.

The dramatic scene has since lit up social media, with netizens divided over who was in the wrong.

Some applauded the man for standing his ground, while others mocked the woman for “crying after enjoying the streets.”

