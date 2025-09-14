Trending! Kenyan man’s response to a LADY who asked him for ‘Ksh 2000 favour’ goes viral - Some men are ruthless (SCREENSHOT)







Sunday, September 14, 2025 - A screenshot of a cheeky exchange between a man and his girlfriend has lit up social media.

In the chat, the woman casually asked, “hae bebs, I need a favour, nitumie KSh 2,000.”

The man, clearly unimpressed, replied with sarcasm: “Tumia ata 5K ukitaka.”

When she clarified she needed the money because she'd been locked out of her house, he bluntly declined.

Things quickly escalated as she hurled insults, but the man coolly ended the conversation with “wantam” - a slang term calling for President Ruto to be voted out in 2027 elections.

The hilarious back-and-forth has sparked mixed reactions online.

Many netizens applauded the man for standing his ground, arguing that some women treat relationships like financial lifelines.

Others speculated she may have sent the same plea to multiple men.

See the screenshot below.





