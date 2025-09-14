My life is in danger - Kisumu based Pastor WYCLIF OKINYI cries out after his best friend and fellow pastor GEORGE ANYUL sent armed goons to attack him for chewing his daughter (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 14, 2025 - The scandal surrounding Kisumu-based pastor Wyclif Okinyi has taken a dramatic twist after he claimed that his life is now in danger.

Okinyi, who has caused a buzz on social media for betraying his longtime friend Pastor George Anyul, by chewing his daughter, now says he is being hunted down.

The embattled clergyman alleged that Pastor Anyul could not stomach the betrayal and reportedly dispatched hired goons to “discipline” him.





Okinyi claims the threats have left him living in constant fear.

Visibly shaken in a video making rounds on social media, Okinyi warned that if anything happens to him, his former friend should be held directly responsible.

He went further to plead with well-wishers to look after his children should he be killed, a statement that has only heightened public concern.

Kisumu based Pastor WYCLIF OKINYI cries out pic.twitter.com/ZNTbcXlzi5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 15, 2025