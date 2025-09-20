Tragedy in Kisii! Rider dies instantly after crashing while showing off deadly motorbike stunts (VIDEO)







Saturday, September 20, 2025 - A tragic accident has claimed the life of a middle-aged man in Kisii County after a dangerous motorbike stunt went horribly wrong.

According to a viral video circulating on social media, a group of boda boda riders had gathered along a busy road shortly after attending the burial of one of their colleagues.

Instead of dispersing quietly, the riders decided to showcase daring stunts, drawing the attention of nearby residents who lined up to watch the risky spectacle.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased was attempting to outdo his fellow riders when he lost control of his motorbike.

He veered into the path of an oncoming rider, resulting in a violent collision that killed him instantly.

Panic gripped the crowd as onlookers screamed and rushed to the crash scene.

The incident has sparked renewed concern over the growing trend of reckless boda boda stunts, which continue to put the lives of riders and the public in danger.

