Popular Kenyan dancer TILEH PACBRO treated as a prime suspect after robbery incident in Madrid, Spain - Racism or justified police action? (VIDEO)

Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Popular Kenyan dancer Tileh Pacbro has shared a shocking experience from Madrid, Spain, where he and a friend suddenly found themselves treated as prime suspects following a robbery in the area.
In a video recorded by Pacbro, police officers are seen
confronting the two men shortly after the incident, raising questions over
whether the response was driven by racial profiling or genuine suspicion.
The dancer expressed his frustration at how quickly they
were linked to the crime despite having no involvement, sparking an online
debate over racism and discrimination against Africans abroad.
The incident has since ignited heated discussions on social
media, with many Kenyans questioning whether the police acted fairly or
unfairly targeted the duo based on their skin color.
Watch the video.
Kenyan dancer Tileh Pacbro records on camera how he and a friend became immediate suspects in Madrid, Spain, after a robbery incident in the area.— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 20, 2025
Racism or were the police justified? pic.twitter.com/Y4byZ5EQyg
