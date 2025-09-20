Popular Kenyan dancer TILEH PACBRO treated as a prime suspect after robbery incident in Madrid, Spain - Racism or justified police action? (VIDEO)



Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Popular Kenyan dancer Tileh Pacbro has shared a shocking experience from Madrid, Spain, where he and a friend suddenly found themselves treated as prime suspects following a robbery in the area.

In a video recorded by Pacbro, police officers are seen confronting the two men shortly after the incident, raising questions over whether the response was driven by racial profiling or genuine suspicion.

The dancer expressed his frustration at how quickly they were linked to the crime despite having no involvement, sparking an online debate over racism and discrimination against Africans abroad.

The incident has since ignited heated discussions on social media, with many Kenyans questioning whether the police acted fairly or unfairly targeted the duo based on their skin color.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments