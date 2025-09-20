JUNET MOHAMED watches helplessly as Wajir crowd turns against him (VIDEO)







Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, was left embarrassed in Wajir after a hostile crowd turned against him during a public function.

In a viral video shared online, Junet is seen attempting to address residents when loud boos and chants erupt, drowning out his speech.

Despite repeated efforts to calm the audience, the MP stood helplessly as the heckling intensified, forcing him to pause several times.

The incident has since sparked debate on social media, with some branding it a humiliating moment for the outspoken legislator, while others defended the crowd’s reaction as a reflection of rising frustration with leaders.

Watch the video.

JUNET MOHAMED watches helplessly as Wajir crowd turns against him pic.twitter.com/QSO2HrE86s — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 20, 2025

