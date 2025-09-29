Tragedy as missing Murang’a man, JOHN MATHIA, is found dead after week-long search - His body badly disfigured







Monday, September 29, 2025 - What began as a joyful family celebration has ended in heartbreak, after a Murang’a family identified the body of their missing son, John Mathia, at the Murang’a Hospital morgue.

John, described by relatives as warm and full of life, had just travelled to Nairobi on Friday, 12th September 2025, to attend his cousin’s graduation ceremony.

But just four days later, on Tuesday, 16th September, John failed to return home.

His worried mother raised the alarm, and by the next day, the family had reported him missing to police.

A frantic search followed, with relatives in Murang’a and Nairobi joining forces to trace his whereabouts.

Despite their efforts, days went by with no word.

On Wednesday, 24th September, the family’s worst fears were confirmed when John’s body was discovered at the Murang’a Hospital morgue, where it had reportedly been lying for some time after being collected by police.

Relatives who viewed the body said it was in bad shape, with his face severely disfigured, making identification difficult.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and police are yet to release an official statement on what may have happened.

His cousin, who last saw him during the graduation celebrations, described the loss as unbearable

The Kenyan DAILY POST