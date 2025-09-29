No Books, No Brains, No Projects - Protests erupt as locals accuse RUTO’s ally and Kapseret MP, OSCAR SUDI, of poor performance (PHOTOs)







Monday, September 29, 2025 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, a close ally of President William Ruto, has found himself on the receiving end after angry locals took to the streets accusing him of poor performance.

Chanting slogans and carrying placards, the protesters claimed that despite being in Parliament for years and enjoying proximity to the President, Sudi has allegedly delivered nothing tangible to his constituents.

Some of the placards read “No Books, No Brains, No Projects”, mocking the lawmaker’s questionable education history while pointing to what they described as failed leadership.

The residents accused Sudi of neglecting key sectors such as education, infrastructure, and youth empowerment, while branding him the “master of handouts”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST