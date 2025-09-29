Family appeals for help in tracing a young LADY from Thika who went missing after travelling to Mombasa - Her phone has been switched off (PHOTOs)







Monday, September 29, 2025 - A family is appealing to the public for help in tracing Jennifer Wangui, a young woman from Thika who mysteriously went missing after travelling to Mombasa late last month.

According to relatives, Jennifer left Thika for Mombasa during the last week of August 2025 but has not been seen or heard from since.

Attempts to reach her have been futile as her mobile phone number remains switched off.

Her social media accounts, which she frequently used to keep in touch with friends, have also been inactive, deepening the family’s worry.

“We are kindly appealing to anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward. Jennifer’s sudden disappearance has left us devastated,” a family member pleaded.

The matter has been reported, and the family is urging members of the public, especially those in Mombasa and its environs, to share any leads that might help trace her.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the nearest police station or reach the family directly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST