Tragedy as a DJ collapses and dies at Club Java in Embu







Sunday, September 21, 2025 - Revellers in Runyenjes have been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of popular entertainer Bryan Mwenda, widely known by his stage name DJ Vannets.

Witnesses say Mwenda collapsed while at Club Java Mosaic on Saturday night, sending shockwaves through the packed venue.

Panic-stricken friends and patrons rushed him to Hunter’s Medical Centre, but despite efforts to save his life, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

News of his untimely passing spread rapidly across social media, where fans, friends, and fellow entertainers expressed disbelief and sorrow.

Many remembered him as a vibrant, outgoing personality whose energy lit up every event he graced.

Adding to the heartbreak, it has emerged that Mwenda was the only child in his family, making the loss even more devastating for his loved ones.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST