Toxic Marriage! Woman locks herself in the house with kids after abusive husband’s death threats (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 21, 2025 - A chilling video has emerged online showing a frightened woman locking herself inside her house with her children after her abusive husband allegedly threatened to kill them.

In the distressing clip, the woman is seen pleading for help, explaining how her husband vowed to “finish” both her and the kids.

Neighbors can be heard urging her to remain calm as they tried to convince her to open the door, but she refused, insisting her life was in danger.

Reports indicate that the violent husband had earlier beaten both the woman and the children before fleeing, forcing her to barricade herself inside.

Sources claim she has endured frequent physical abuse in the toxic marriage.

The video has sparked outrage across social media, with Kenyans demanding urgent intervention to protect victims of domestic violence.

Many condemned the rising cases of gender-based violence, calling on authorities to act before more lives are lost.

Watch the video below or HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST