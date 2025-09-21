Love Hurts but Heals Too!! Former Machakos First Lady and JULIANI’s wife, LILLIAN NG’ANG’A, urges people not to give up on love







Sunday, September 21, 2025 - In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Sunday, September 21st, 2025, former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng’ang’a offered a poignant reflection on love, encouraging her followers to embrace its challenges rather than shy away from it.

“Love hurts. Love builds. Love heals. Love lasts.”

“Don’t let the hard side of love keep you from rediscovering the joys of loving and being loved. Love is the TOTALITY!” she wrote.

After a widely publicized breakup with former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, Lillian faced intense public scrutiny for her decision to marry Kenyan rapper Juliani.

Despite criticism, the couple has remained committed and now share a son, choosing to keep their family life private.

Lillian’s words reflect a journey of heartbreak, resilience, and rediscovery.

She acknowledges that love isn’t always easy, it can hurt, challenge, and test, but it also has the power to restore and uplift.

Her reflections serve as a gentle reminder that love is not a bed of roses, it’s a blend of pain and joy, vulnerability and strength.





