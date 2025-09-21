DEPRESSION! Man spirals into chaos and causes destruction at a rented house after losing his mother, laments that he is the only surviving family member (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 21, 2025 - A heartbreaking video has surfaced online showing a man spiraling into chaos after receiving news of his mother’s death.

Overwhelmed by grief, the distraught man is seen breaking down emotionally before unleashing his anger and pain on property in a rented house.

He smashed windows and caused massive destruction, leaving tenants in shock.

In the emotional clip, the man is heard lamenting why death appears to target his family.

Through sobs, he revealed that he had already lost a brother, and with the passing of his mother, he is now left feeling completely alone.

The raw display of anguish has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

While many sympathized with him and offered words of comfort, others highlighted the devastating toll of grief and depression, calling for stronger mental health awareness and support systems in the country.

Watch the video below or HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST