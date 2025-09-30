PHOTOs of NURSE JUDY’s househelp that her husband impregnated emerge - Ni Mali Safi







Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - Renowned social media influencer, Nurse Judy, left fans in shock last month after making a bombshell confession about her former househelp, Grace, who had a secret affair with her husband for the better part of 2023.

According to Judy, Grace not only dated her husband behind her back but also ended up getting pregnant.

What stunned netizens even more was Judy’s revelation that she had gone out of her way to uplift Grace’s life, upgrading her from a househelp to a Personal Assistant, enrolling her in beauty school, and even trusting her with her personal secrets.

Judy admitted she was furious at the betrayal but said she has since chosen peace, revealing that she and Grace are now surprisingly on good terms and even chat occasionally.

Photos of Grace have since surfaced online, with many netizens describing her as "mali safi''.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST