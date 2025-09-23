This PHOTO of CSs KABOGO and HASSAN JOHO in New York for UNGA summit has sparked hilarious reactions - Netizens are ungovernable!

Tuesday, September
23, 2025 - ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo and his Mining counterpart,
Hassan Joho, are among senior officials accompanying President William Ruto to
the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) summit in New York.
A photo of the two controversial figures deep in
conversation on a New York sidewalk, has ignited a wave of reactions online.
Netizens wasted no time turning the moment into a meme fest,
with many referencing the duo’s controversial past and speculating – humorously
- about what they might be discussing.
One user posted the photo with the caption, “Let’s play
‘Guess the Conversation’,” prompting a flood of witty and outrageous responses.
From imagined diplomatic strategies to cheeky nods at old rumors, the internet has been having a field day.
