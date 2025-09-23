Man speeds off after being flagged down by patrol cops in Eldama Ravine- See what he was transporting in a heavily tinted car (PHOTO)







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Police officers from Eldama Ravine Police Station have intercepted a motor vehicle suspected of ferrying uncustomed goods in the Torongo area, Baringo County, through an intelligence-led operation.

The vehicle, a Toyota registration number KDM 652S, was flagged down by officers on patrol.

However, the driver defied orders, made a sudden U-turn, and attempted to escape.

Swift coordination between the officers and members of the public enabled the successful interception of the vehicle.

A search conducted on-site revealed 42 jerricans, each with a capacity of 25 litres, suspected to contain ethanol.

The driver was immediately arrested and placed in custody pending further processing and arraignment.

The vehicle was also impounded and is currently being held at Eldama Ravine Police Station as part of the ongoing investigations.

In a statement, the National Police Service reiterated its commitment to cracking down on smuggling and the trafficking of uncustomed goods, stressing that such activities undermine the economy and pose risks to public safety.

Authorities further urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue partnering with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities that threaten law and order.





The Kenyan DAILY POST