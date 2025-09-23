Rogue DCI officer exposed after stealing a Mac Book from a seller in Westlands while disguised as a buyer (PHOTO)







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - A rogue officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been unmasked after reportedly stealing a MacBook from a seller while posing as a genuine buyer.

According to the victim, the suspect, identified as Daud Ngala, contacted him expressing interest in purchasing the high-end laptop.

They arranged to meet in Westlands near Sidian Bank, where Ngala, who arrived in a dark blue Toyota Noah (registration number KBY 505J), pretended to inspect the device.

Moments later, he vanished with the laptop, leaving the seller counting heavy losses.

The suspect’s photo has since been circulated online, exposing him as a serving DCI officer.

Following the revelation, several other victims have come forward, claiming Ngala has used the same tricks to con and rob unsuspecting sellers of their gadgets.

Kenyans online have demanded answers from the police service, with many questioning how an officer entrusted with fighting crime could turn into a serial fraudster.

