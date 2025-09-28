This fatal accident occurred on Thika Road at TRM - The driver of the VW died on the spot (PHOTO)







Sunday, September 28, 2025 - A chilling photo capturing the aftermath of a Sunday morning crash along Thika Road has left netizens stunned.

The image shows a VW Golf nearly wedged beneath a City Shuttle bus, with reports indicating the VW driver tragically lost his life.

According to eyewitness accounts, the bus had stopped to drop off passengers when the VW rammed into it at high speed.

The scene has sparked online conversations about road safety and driver vigilance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST