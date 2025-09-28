A kitten sneaks into the courtroom and plays with cult leader, Pastor PAUL MACKENZIE - Many call it symbolic (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 28, 2025 - Drama unfolded in court after a playful kitten wandered into the dock and began engaging with embattled cult leader, Pastor Paul Mackenzie, leaving the internet buzzing with reactions.

The bizarre scene was captured on camera as the kitten rubbed itself against Mackenzie’s legs, forcing some court attendees to stare in disbelief while others struggled to hide their amusement.

Mackenzie, who is facing serious charges linked to the Shakahola massacre, appeared unusually calm as the kitten lingered near him, seemingly unbothered by the gravity of the proceedings.

The rare courtroom spectacle has since gone viral on social media, with Kenyans flooding timelines with memes, jokes, and symbolic interpretations.

“This is not just a cat, this is a message,” one user commented, while others suggested the kitten’s presence carried a spiritual meaning.

A kitten sneaks into the courtroom and plays with cult leader Pastor PAUL MACKENZIE pic.twitter.com/P1mv4iqViC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 29, 2025

