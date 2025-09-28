A kitten sneaks into the courtroom and plays with cult leader, Pastor PAUL MACKENZIE - Many call it symbolic (VIDEO)

Sunday, September 28, 2025 - Drama unfolded in court
after a playful kitten wandered into the dock and began engaging with embattled
cult leader, Pastor Paul Mackenzie, leaving the internet buzzing with
reactions.
The bizarre scene was captured on camera as the kitten
rubbed itself against Mackenzie’s legs, forcing some court attendees to stare
in disbelief while others struggled to hide their amusement.
Mackenzie, who is facing serious charges linked to the
Shakahola massacre, appeared unusually calm as the kitten lingered near him,
seemingly unbothered by the gravity of the proceedings.
The rare courtroom spectacle has since gone viral on social
media, with Kenyans flooding timelines with memes, jokes, and symbolic
interpretations.
“This is not just a cat, this is a message,” one user
commented, while others suggested the kitten’s presence carried a spiritual
meaning.
A kitten sneaks into the courtroom and plays with cult leader Pastor PAUL MACKENZIE pic.twitter.com/P1mv4iqViC— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 29, 2025
