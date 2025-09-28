Dashcam footage captured the horrific moment a Matatu collided with a trailer along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway claiming 13 lives (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 28, 2025 - A devastating road accident on the morning of Sunday, September 28th, has left at least 13 people dead after a 14-seater public service vehicle (PSV) collided with a trailer along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The crash occurred near the Kariandusi area, close to Gilgil.

Dashcam footage from the scene captured the exact moment the PSV attempted a reckless overtaking maneuver at a blind spot, leading to a head-on collision with an oncoming trailer.

The impact was severe, causing both vehicles to veer off the road.

The trailer ended up lying on its side in a ditch, while the PSV was left mangled on the roadside.

Local residents rushed to assist survivors, offering first aid as emergency services were alerted.

Debris, including vehicle parts and personal belongings, was scattered across the highway.

The accident triggered a major traffic snarl-up stretching back to the Kikopey area, as police worked to clear the wreckage and restore order.

Authorities are investigating the incident and urging drivers to exercise caution, especially along high-risk stretches of the highway.

CCTV footage of the Kariandusi/Kikopey matatu crash that has claimed 13 lives. Reckless driving and complicity by police is the reason why we're losing so many lives on our roads daily. Those responsible for policy in transport & law enforcement just don't care. pic.twitter.com/lIhCBDyZQ1 — David Maina Ndung'u (@DMainaNdungu) September 28, 2025

