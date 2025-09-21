See what police officers recovered from a vehicle that veered of the road and landed in a ditch during a routine patrol (PHOTOs)







Sunday, September 21, 2025 - Police officers from Bumula Police Station in Bungoma County have intercepted a major consignment of illicit brew following a routine patrol near Mateka Market.

According to authorities, officers discovered an abandoned vehicle that had veered into a ditch.

Upon conducting a search, they recovered 160 litres of chang’aa hidden in eight 20-litre jerricans.

Swift police action led to the pursuit and arrest of the vehicle’s driver, who is now in custody.

The vehicle has since been impounded at Bumula Police Station as investigations continue.

Police say the operation is part of the ongoing crackdown on illicit brews, which have claimed countless lives across the country.

The National Police Service has pledged to intensify patrols and work closely with members of the public to ensure the fight against illegal alcohol remains effective and relentless.

The Kenyan DAILY POST