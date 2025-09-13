The embarrassing moment MPs ANTONY KIBAGENDI and JAPHETH NYAKUNDI nearly exchanged blows at a funeral over RUTO (VIDEO)

Saturday, September
13, 2025 - Drama erupted at a funeral in Kisii County on Friday, September
12th, when Kitutu Chache South MP, Antony Kibagendi, and Kitutu
Chache North MP, Japheth Nyakundi, clashed publicly over President William
Ruto.
The confrontation, captured in a viral video, unfolded
during the burial of Salome Ongwae, stepmother to former Kisii Governor James
Ongwae.
Tensions flared as Kibagendi accused President Ruto of
deceiving the community, calling him “a liar.”
Nyakundi interrupted, triggering a heated verbal exchange as
both MPs spoke over each other, each gripping a microphone.
The situation quickly escalated into a physical scuffle,
with the lawmakers shoving one another across the podium.
At one point, Nyakundi attempted to push Kibagendi off the
stage, prompting their security teams to intervene and separate them.
The spectacle drew mixed reactions from mourners, some
cheering as others watched in disbelief.
Other leaders present included South Mugirango MP, Silvanus
Osoro, Kisii Woman Representative, Dorice Donya, Kisii Senator Richard Onyanka
and Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni.
