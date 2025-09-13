The embarrassing moment MPs ANTONY KIBAGENDI and JAPHETH NYAKUNDI nearly exchanged blows at a funeral over RUTO (VIDEO)







Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Drama erupted at a funeral in Kisii County on Friday, September 12th, when Kitutu Chache South MP, Antony Kibagendi, and Kitutu Chache North MP, Japheth Nyakundi, clashed publicly over President William Ruto.

The confrontation, captured in a viral video, unfolded during the burial of Salome Ongwae, stepmother to former Kisii Governor James Ongwae.

Tensions flared as Kibagendi accused President Ruto of deceiving the community, calling him “a liar.”

Nyakundi interrupted, triggering a heated verbal exchange as both MPs spoke over each other, each gripping a microphone.

The situation quickly escalated into a physical scuffle, with the lawmakers shoving one another across the podium.

At one point, Nyakundi attempted to push Kibagendi off the stage, prompting their security teams to intervene and separate them.

The spectacle drew mixed reactions from mourners, some cheering as others watched in disbelief.

Other leaders present included South Mugirango MP, Silvanus Osoro, Kisii Woman Representative, Dorice Donya, Kisii Senator Richard Onyanka and Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni.

The Kenyan DAILY POST