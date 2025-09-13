RUTO’s ally MP OSCAR SUDI sponsors needy student from GACHAGUA’s Mathira backyard to University (PHOTO)







Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has extended a helping hand to a needy student from Mathira Constituency, home turf of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, by sponsoring her university education.

The 19-year-old, Habiba Boru Jattani, caught Sudi’s attention during the Mathira edition of the Bottom-Up Economic Empowerment Day, presided over by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Moved by her story, Sudi revealed that Habiba’s father works as a cow herder by day and a night guard, struggling to support her dream of higher education.

In response, Sudi enrolled her at KCA University in Nairobi to pursue a degree in Business Information Technology.

“Habiba’s determination touched my heart. I’m proud to support her journey,” Sudi shared.

The gesture aligns with Sudi’s recent shift in focus from church donations to grassroots empowerment.

Last month, he announced his withdrawal from religious contributions, citing criticism from clergy over political involvement in churches.

Instead, he pledged to channel resources into youth, women and elder-focused initiatives.

“You’ve heard how some church people keep making noise.”

“I’ve decided to put church matters aside. Next year, I’ll focus only on empowerment, right here in Kapseret,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST