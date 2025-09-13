"Nilikuwa na Deputy Hajasoma!" – President Ruto takes a swipe at GACHAGUA as he heaps praise on KINDIKI







Saturday, September 13, 2025 - President William Ruto stirred political waters on Saturday, September 13th, with a pointed jab at his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, during the Waalimu Na Rais Forum held at State House, Nairobi.

Addressing a gathering of teachers, Ruto openly questioned Gachagua’s academic credentials and leadership capacity, contrasting them with the qualifications of his current deputy, Professor Kithure Kindiki.

“If you want to succeed, look for a more educated deputy than you,” Ruto said.

“I had another one who kept complaining that he was not learned, and then I realised he was going to fail me.”

The President praised Kindiki’s intellect and communication skills, describing him as a strategic asset in advancing the Government’s agenda.

Gachagua, a University of Nairobi graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Literature, has faced mounting criticism from Ruto over his performance and alleged focus on ethnic politics.

The President lamented having to defend Government policies alone, saying his former deputy failed to support him in engaging the public.

The fallout between the two leaders, once close allies elected together in 2022, intensified in their second year in office and culminated in Gachagua’s impeachment last October.

He is now reportedly positioning himself to challenge Ruto in the 2027 presidential race.

