The aftermath of Litein Boys’s High School chaotic strike! Students torch buildings after being denied to watch Arsenal-Man City game (PHOTOs)







Monday, September 22, 2025 - Litein Boys’ High School in Kericho County has been closed indefinitely after students went on a violent rampage on Sunday night, torching parts of the institution in protest.

The unrest was triggered after the administration reportedly declined a request by learners to watch the much-anticipated English Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

According to sources, students had expected to view the 90-minute game under the school’s regular weekend entertainment program, but their request was denied.

Tension quickly escalated into chaos, with angry students pelting buildings and setting sections of the school on fire.

The strike left property destroyed and forced administrators to call in security officers to restore order.

Following the incident, the school board and local education authorities announced the indefinite closure of the institution to allow for investigations and assessment of damages.

Parents have been directed to pick up their children as inquiries continue.

