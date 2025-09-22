Mbooni-based businessman dies after a lorry overturned and crashed into his multimillion Ford Ranger PHOTOs)





Monday, September 22, 2025 - The Mbooni community has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of businessman Dennis Kasyoki, who lost his life in a grisly road accident last night.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when a lorry carrying goods overturned and landed on Kasyoki’s car, instantly crushing it.





The impact was so severe that he died on the spot, making rescue efforts futile.

Kasyoki was a well-known entrepreneur in Mbooni, celebrated for his industrious spirit and strong community ties.

His untimely demise has left friends, business associates, and residents in deep shock.





Many described him as a generous man who constantly supported local initiatives and inspired young people to pursue business ventures.



Police have since launched investigations into the cause of the accident, with preliminary reports pointing to brake failure as a possible factor.





The lorry was towed to Mbooni Police Station as inquiries continue.