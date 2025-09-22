Identity of ex-British soldier accused of killing AGNES WANJIRU and dumping body in septic tank in Nanyuki revealed (PHOTO)







Monday, September 22, 2025 - The former British soldier accused of murdering Kenyan woman, Agnes Wanjiru, in 2012 has been identified as Robert James Purkiss.

Purkiss, who joined the British Army in 2006, served as a medic with the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment and completed multiple tours in Afghanistan before being deployed to Kenya with the British Army Training Unit (BATUK).

Wanjiru, 21, was last seen at the Lion’s Court Hotel in Nanyuki, where she had reportedly accompanied members of the regiment.

Her body, bearing stab wounds, was discovered weeks later in a septic tank near the soldiers’ quarters.

The case ignited public outrage in Kenya and the UK, amid claims of a military cover-up and allegations that a soldier who confessed was silenced.

The identity revelation comes days after Kenya’s High Court issued an arrest warrant for Purkiss, paving the way for extradition proceedings.

Justice Alexander Muteti ruled that murder is an extraditable offence and found probable cause to charge Purkiss.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), represented by Acting Deputy Director Vincent Monda and Homicide Division Head, Gikui Gichuhi, confirmed that extradition steps are underway.

The matter is set to be mentioned again on October 21st, 2025.

In a statement issued on September 16th, a UK Government spokesperson expressed condolences to Wanjiru’s family and affirmed Britain’s commitment to justice, while declining further comment due to ongoing legal proceedings.

“We remain absolutely committed to helping the family secure justice,” the statement read.

“We understand the Kenyan DPP has determined that a British national should face trial in relation to the murder of Ms Wanjiru.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST