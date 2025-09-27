Tears Loading! Man cautioned after proposing to a LADY at Quiver Lounge, Mombasa Road (PHOTOs)







Saturday, September 27, 2025 - A man has sparked mixed reactions online after proposing to his girlfriend at Quiver Lounge, Mombasa Road, in a dramatic scene that briefly turned the popular entertainment joint into a stage for love.

Photos of the surprise proposal quickly went viral, attracting a flurry of comments from netizens.

While some applauded the man for his boldness and romantic gesture, others questioned whether a nightclub was the ideal setting for such a life-defining moment.

“Tears loading!” one user wrote, suggesting that the relationship will flop.

On the other hand, supporters defended the couple, insisting that love should be celebrated anywhere.

“Love knows no boundaries - this is their special moment, and that’s all that matters,” another user commented.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST