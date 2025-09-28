MOSES KURIA makes bold prediction on the outcome of 2027 presidential election - “A New Chapter Will Be Written”

Sunday, September 28,
2025 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has stirred
political conversation with a bold prediction on the outcome of Kenya’s 2027
presidential election.
In a statement released on Sunday, September 28th,
Kuria declared that the country is headed for its first-ever presidential
run-off.
“Kenya's fledgling multi-party democratic project has been
growing gradually over the last 33 years,” he wrote.
“In 2027, a new chapter will be written.”
“For the first time, the winner of the Presidential Election
will be decided in a run-off.”
Under Kenya’s constitution, a presidential candidate must
secure at least 50 percent plus one of the total votes and attain 25 percent
support in a majority of counties to win outright.
If no candidate meets this threshold, a run-off between the
top two contenders must be held within 30 days.
Kuria’s comments build on earlier remarks made in June, when
he likened the upcoming election to the 2002 polls, suggesting it would be
shaped by national consensus rather than fierce competition.
“Some people are training for a football match that will not
happen,” he said.
