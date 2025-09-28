MOSES KURIA makes bold prediction on the outcome of 2027 presidential election - “A New Chapter Will Be Written”







Sunday, September 28, 2025 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has stirred political conversation with a bold prediction on the outcome of Kenya’s 2027 presidential election.

In a statement released on Sunday, September 28th, Kuria declared that the country is headed for its first-ever presidential run-off.

“Kenya's fledgling multi-party democratic project has been growing gradually over the last 33 years,” he wrote.

“In 2027, a new chapter will be written.”

“For the first time, the winner of the Presidential Election will be decided in a run-off.”

Under Kenya’s constitution, a presidential candidate must secure at least 50 percent plus one of the total votes and attain 25 percent support in a majority of counties to win outright.

If no candidate meets this threshold, a run-off between the top two contenders must be held within 30 days.

Kuria’s comments build on earlier remarks made in June, when he likened the upcoming election to the 2002 polls, suggesting it would be shaped by national consensus rather than fierce competition.

“Some people are training for a football match that will not happen,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST