Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 host, AZEEZAH HASHIM, open to becoming a second wife - But only under this condition







Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Media personality and Citizen TV host, Azeezah Hashim, has stirred conversation online after candidly sharing her views on marriage, love and dowry.

In a heartfelt interview with YouTuber Silva Kiddo on Saturday, September 27th, 2025, Azeezah revealed she’s ready for marriage, but not on society’s traditional terms.

Despite being of age, Azeezah says no man has formally proposed, and she’s still waiting patiently.

“I cannot marry myself, yet you men have not come,” she said.

“There have been no proposals, and I do not want dowry - you can come just as you are.”

For the multi-talented media personality, love is the only requirement.

She’s not interested in dowry or bride price, and she firmly believes it’s the man’s role to initiate the relationship.

“I only want love. I am not the one who should look for a man; he should present himself,” she added.

Opening up about her personal life, Azeezah shared that she’s never been married and doesn’t know the formal process.

However, she’s open to becoming a second wife, under one condition.

“If someone wants me to be a second wife, he should come with his first wife to my parents.”

“If they come and say they want me, I will be ready.”

She also cautioned against women pursuing men, saying such relationships often lack depth.

“Sometimes, when a woman looks for a man, he does not take her seriously. It becomes something to tick off a checklist.”

Her honesty has sparked fresh dialogue on modern love, tradition and choice.

