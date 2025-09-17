Somebody’s future wife! These Slay Queens pulling a crazy stunt in a club have sparked wild reactions (PHOTO)

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - A viral photo of two slay queens sharing a bottle of 40% gin in a Nairobi club has sent social media into a frenzy.
One woman is seen pouring the strong spirit directly into
her friend’s mouth, sparking a wave of reactions.
Netizens were quick to weigh in - some jokingly warned men
to steer clear of such “hardened hearts,” while others pitied future husbands
with captions like “this is somebody’s wife.”
Health-conscious users raised concerns about the long-term
effects of such drinking habits, including liver damage.
Whether bold or reckless, the moment has reignited debates
on nightlife culture and self-image.
See the photo.
