Anything for clout!! A slay queen criticized for pulling crazy dance moves infront of her grandmother (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - A young lady has sparked outrage online after a video surfaced showing her pulling suggestive dance moves right in front of her grandmother.

In the viral clip, the lady can be seen gyrating and twisting energetically as her visibly confused and uncomfortable grandmother looks on.

Social media users were quick to call her out, accusing her of disrespecting elders and chasing clout at the expense of family dignity.

Some netizens argued that content creation has gone too far, with young people willing to do anything for likes and views.

Others, however, dismissed the outrage, claiming that the girl was simply “having fun” and that the grandmother didn’t seem offended.

Watch the video.

