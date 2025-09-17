SIZE 8 stuns fans with candid confession about having ‘mechi’ with spiritual husbands before salvation - “I used to close my and it was…..”







Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Gospel singer turned preacher Size 8 has left netizens in awe after opening up about a chilling spiritual encounter that marked her turning point to salvation.

In a candid interview on YouTube on September 16th, 2025, the former secular artist recounted waking up to find hooded figures humming around her bed the night she gave her life to Christ.

“When I got born again that night, hooded men were around my bed, humming ‘uuuumh ummmh umhh,’” she shared.

Gripped by fear, she called out the name of Jesus - and was met with a calming voice assuring her, “My daughter, go back to sleep; I am taking care of it.”

But the revelations didn’t stop there.

Size 8 bravely spoke about her long battle with spiritual husbands, disturbing dreams involving intimate encounters with mysterious male figures.

She linked these experiences to her family’s background in witchcraft, saying such torment often stems from generational spiritual bondage.

“I used to close my eyes and it was just nightmares. You dream of a man having intimacy with you at night, always.”

“That is what I battled with before salvation,” she confessed.

This isn’t the first time Size 8 has stirred conversation around spirituality and intimacy.

In a 2023 interview, she urged couples to pray before intimacy, emphasizing that intimacy is deeply spiritual and should invite God’s presence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST