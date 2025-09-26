Socialite VERA SIDIKA fires back at EDDIE BUTITA for criticizing men who attended her new 'NYONYO' launch - “No straight man would…”







Friday, September 26, 2025 - Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, has clapped back at comedian, Eddie Butita, after he publicly questioned why men attended her recent chest augmentation celebration, cheekily dubbed the “Nyonyo Launch.”

The glamorous event, held to unveil her new look, sparked online buzz when Butita took to social media on September 23rd, expressing surprise at male guests.

“What is a man doing at such a launch?” Butita asked, suggesting such attendance was misaligned with national priorities.

“Honestly, are we going to build a nation like this?” Butita posed.

His comments stirred debate on gender norms and social expectations.

Vera, never one to shy away from controversy, responded with playful fire.

In an Instagram video, she dismissed Butita’s remarks as envy.

“I laughed at first, but then I realized Butita was just bitter he wasn’t invited,” she said.

She argued that no straight man would turn down an invite to such a party, adding, “You should have just told me you wanted an invite. Stop being bitter, bro.”

Vera also poked fun at Butita’s moral stance, suggesting it masked personal disappointment.

“If you want to come see my new ‘twins’, just come. But don’t act like you wouldn’t want to be there.”

Her response has since gone viral, fueling conversations around body autonomy, celebrity culture and the ever-entertaining world of Kenyan influencer drama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST