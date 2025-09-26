DIANA MARUA opens up about her cordial co-parenting bond with BAHATI’s baby mama, YVETTE OBURA







Friday, September 26, 2025 - Kenyan socialite and reality TV star, Diana Marua, has shared heartfelt insights into her relationship with Yvette Obura, Bahati’s baby mama.

Speaking on Thursday, September 25th, Diana emphasized that respect is the foundation of their bond.

“Mama Mueni respects me and my marriage, and I respect her in return.”

“We have good communication, and everything is based on respect,” she said.

Diana revealed that Yvette approaches her directly whenever matters concerning their daughter, Mueni, arise, ensuring transparency and avoiding unnecessary tension.

“If Mueni wants to come or discuss anything, she comes through me and not Bahati.”

“If you see her reaching out to Bahati, it is because she has not contacted me, and at another time, I tell her to speak directly to him.” Diana said.

She added that while ending a relationship is never easy, both women have chosen peace over conflict, focusing on raising Mueni in a loving and supportive environment.

“There are no more complications,” Diana stated.

“It’s about respect, forgiveness, and focusing on raising the child well.”

She also stressed the importance of nurturing children regardless of past misunderstandings, saying that every child deserves love, guidance, and care.

The Kenyan DAILY POST