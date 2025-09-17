“Hadi Amekua Mwanaume”- Netizens react to PHOTOs of Bomet Woman Rep LINET TOTO in Japan during the World Athletics Championships







Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto is trending once again but for all the wrong reasons.

The young legislator shared photos from Tokyo, Japan, where she attended the World Athletics Championships, sparking mixed reactions online.

While some Kenyans questioned whether her trip was funded by taxpayers, others zeroed in on her physical transformation.

Since her 2022 election, Linet has noticeably changed, from a modest, slim figure to a fuller, chubby look.

Her new appearance drew cheeky comments, with some netizens making unkind comparisons and questioning whether power and privilege have reshaped her image.

See photos and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST