Singer BIEN opens up about his 11-year marriage to CHIKI and shuts down critics - “Marriage Is Good”

2025 - Singer Bien-Aimé Alusa Baraza has set the record straight on
marriage, love, and longevity.
In a heartfelt reflection shared on Monday, September 22nd,
Bien dismissed the trending notion that “marriage excites only fools,” calling
the claim misguided and out of touch with reality.
His union with fitness coach and media personality Chiki
Kuruka, he says, has been a source of deep growth and inspiration.
“Marriage is good. Get married. There is growth and building
together,” Bien affirmed.
The couple, who’ve been together for 11 years, have
weathered their fair share of ups and downs.
Bien credits their success to open communication, honesty,
and mentorship from close friends and family - including his parents, who’ve
been married for four decades.
“I empathise with people who have a different mindset, but
from my marriage, you can see firsthand how it works,” he said.
Bien acknowledged that their relationship isn’t perfect, but
insists that the key lies in choosing to grow through the challenges rather
than run from them.
“We do fight, and we do have difficult moments. But we
maintain honesty, we talk, and we keep moving,” he shared.
