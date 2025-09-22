Singer BIEN opens up about his 11-year marriage to CHIKI and shuts down critics - “Marriage Is Good”







Monday, September 22, 2025 - Singer Bien-Aimé Alusa Baraza has set the record straight on marriage, love, and longevity.

In a heartfelt reflection shared on Monday, September 22nd, Bien dismissed the trending notion that “marriage excites only fools,” calling the claim misguided and out of touch with reality.

His union with fitness coach and media personality Chiki Kuruka, he says, has been a source of deep growth and inspiration.

“Marriage is good. Get married. There is growth and building together,” Bien affirmed.

The couple, who’ve been together for 11 years, have weathered their fair share of ups and downs.

Bien credits their success to open communication, honesty, and mentorship from close friends and family - including his parents, who’ve been married for four decades.

“I empathise with people who have a different mindset, but from my marriage, you can see firsthand how it works,” he said.

Bien acknowledged that their relationship isn’t perfect, but insists that the key lies in choosing to grow through the challenges rather than run from them.

“We do fight, and we do have difficult moments. But we maintain honesty, we talk, and we keep moving,” he shared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST